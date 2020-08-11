Sadak 2 starring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt is gearing up to release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28. Ahead of the trailer release on Tuesday, August 11, the makers unveiled the character posters of the upcoming thriller on Monday.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Alia captioned it as, "Asli himmat woh hoti hai, jo darr ke bawajood bhi, jutaani padti hain (Real courage is what one must muster, despite fear)." Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, the movie is the sequel of 1991 hit movie Sadak that had Sanjay and Pooja in lead roles.

Sadak 2 marks the first collaboration between Mahesh and Alia and as fans are eagerly waiting for the flick to hit their TV screens, let's take a look at net worth of the cast of Sadak 2.

Alia Bhatt: The Dear Zindagi actress' net worth is estimated to be $6-10 million or Rs 44-72 crores. According to a report in Republic World, Alia owns an apartment in Juhu, which is worth ₹10 crores approximately. Moreover, she also has a fleet of luxury cars that includes an Range Rover Evoque (₹85 lakh), Audi A6 (₹60 lakh), Audi Q5 (₹70 lakh) and BMW 7 series (₹1.32 crore).

Pooja Bhatt: Pooja ruled the Hindi film industry during 1980s-90s. Some of her hit movies were Daddy, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahina, Sadak and Border among others. After being away from the screens for several years, Pooja is making her comeback with Sadak 2. As per a report in the portal, Mahesh Bhatt's elder daughter's net worth is estimated to be around $2 million or Rs 14 crores.

Aditya Roy Kapur: Aditya, who worked as a video jockey prior to becoming a Bollywood actor, rose to instant fame with his first film Ashiqui 2. Aditya has a net worth of an estimated Rs 50 crores and charges about Rs 4 Crores per film.

Sanjay Dutt: Sanjay Dutt is one of the highest paid actors in Hindi cinema and is also among the highest payer of income tax in the country. The total net worth of the superstar is estimated to be $21.2 million. He, apparently, charges Rs 6 crore for a movie and Rs. 1.5 crore for brand endorsement fee.

Sanjay owns multiple houses in Mumbai but he resides in a house in Pali Hill, Mumbai, that is worth around Rs. 3.5 crores. The 61-year-old is an avid lover of exotic cars. A few of the luxury vehicles he owns are Rolls-Royce Ghost, Audi A8 L W12, Audi Q7, Audi R8, Toyota Land Cruiser, Bentley Continental GT, Mercedes M-class, Lexus LX470, Porsche SUV, a Harley-Davidson and a Ducati.