Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death had triggered unprecedented chaos on social media where people couldn't stop blaming star kids for snatching away the much-needed opportunities from the late actor. It was Kangana who once again gave fire to the nepotism debate when she spoke about Sushant and touted it to be a reason behind his suicide.

Celebrities like Karan Johar, Salman Khan and Ekta Kapoor were slammed for ignoring a talented actor like Sushant while they were busy launching star kids into the industry. Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor were also caught between the criticism web including Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur for allegedly replacing Sushant as a lead actor in their movies.

People trolled Arjun and Aditya like never before and even vowed to boycott their movies for eluding him a chance to feature in big-budget projects. However, the reasons of netizens to bash Arjun and Aditya are far from truth and based on popular assumptions that often steer people away from the facts.

In fact, Sushant had himself revealed the real reason why he was replaced by Arjun in Half Girlfriend and Aditya in fitoor.

Sushant was supposed to star in Half girlfriend and even the author of Half Girlfriend, Chetan Bhagat, had tweeted about it. "So happy to share @itsSSR will play lead in @mohit11481 directed Half Girlfriend. Shooting begins 1Q16," read his old tweet. He was replaced by Arjun in the last minute, not because of nepotism but because Sushant had other projects in the pipeline.

The truth is Sushant had himself walked out of Half Girlfriend due to his jam-packed schedule. And since he had given his word to Dinesh Vijan's Raabta, Sushant decided to leave Half Girlfriend as his dates were clashing and both the directors wanted the particular month to shoot their respective projects.

"I said yes to Dinesh Vijan long before Half Girlfriend was even offered to me. And because of a big confusion (again, because of someone else), we were told that we could shoot both films simultaneously. But it wasn't the case because both directors wanted a particular month. So since I had said yes to Dinesh first, I had to opt-out of Mohit's film," Sushant Singh Rajput had clarified about getting replaced by Arjun in Mohit Suri's directorial in his old interview to Bollywood Life.

Similarly, Sushant had rejected Abhishek Kapoor's Fitoor which eventually went into Aditya Roy Kapur's kitty because the actor didn't find the script interesting.

"No. I don't have any regrets. This is something I will follow for the rest of my life, the rest of the days that I am working in this industry. If I like the script and give you my word, I won't ditch you just because I find some other film more exciting and bigger than the film I said yes to," Sushant had said.

Hope this truth about Sushant would calm down people's blindfolded criticism against star kids and let the actor rest in peace.