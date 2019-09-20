In recent times, popular television host and actress Mandira Bedi has become one of the most talked-about topics, especially after she shared some stunning photographs of herself on social media. Mandira became famous after hosting cricket shows and then she slowly turned into a television actress. Also, she has done some interesting roles in many films. She was recently seen in Prabhas starrer Saaho, in which she played Kalki, and has been praised for the strong role she played.

While all of us know how popular she is, very less number of people know about her struggles in personal life. The actress had put her motherhood on hold for around 12 years to establish a proper career in the film industry.

Mandira Bedi married Raj Kaushal in 1999. But to have a child, she waited for 12 long years and finally, it happened when she was 39 years old, which is in 2011. This is because the contracts she signed and commitments she has given, the actress couldn't make time for her family life. Like many other women. Mandira was also afraid that being a mother would make her put a full stop to her career. She was afraid of it the entertainment industry and the business, which she calls is brutal.

But she went ahead with the pregnancy and by proving herself as a strong woman, the actress came back to her profession and is still rocking. Mandira gives all the credit to her husband who always stood by her side and helped her achieve her dreams.

Mandira is an inspiration to many modern women out there. Apart from her skills in acting, her fitness goals are something that attracts us. Her 'fit' photographs mesmerise all her fans and there are many who go gaga over her.