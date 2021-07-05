Days after the tragic demise of husband Raj Kaushal, Mandira Bedi has taken to Instagram to mourn the loss. The actress took to social media and shared pictures from their happy days together.

She shared the pictures with a broken heart emoji. This is Mandira's first post ever since the death of her director-cum-producer husband, Raj Kaushal.

In the pictures, Mandira is seen enjoying a cozy moment with her husband as they sip on their wines. The duo look perfect and happy in the three photos she shared. Mandira and Raj can also be seen twinning in black as they gaze towards the camera. Raj Kaushal passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest on June 30, 2021.

Harbhajan Singh, Satyendra Mishra, Saina Nehwal, Aashka Garodia, Shakti Mohan, Adah Sharma, Adhuna Bhabani and many other celebs reacted to the pictures. "Love and prayers for you and your family. God bless you all," wrote Shakti Mohan. Several celebs paid tributes to Raj Kaushal after his tragic and untimely demise.

Rohit Roy, who happens to be a close friend of the couple, took to social media and wrote, "At work... still numb... HOW? He was a year younger than me and if y'all think I'm a happy go lucky, positive guy, he was 10 times that. And to see my friend M like this is heartbreaking. May Sai give her strength to deal with this immeasurable n imperceivable loss. Om shanti."

Ashish Chawdhry was with Mandira and Raj Kaushal when he passed away. One of the closest friends of the couple, Chaudhary wrote, "My guiding light,my happy quotient, my mollycoddler, is gone. My big brother who supported me fiercely like my sister Monica who I also lost, gone. Yet, he taught me well. To survive any storm. So I'll do the same today. For him. Until then bro. Until we meet again @rajkaushal1."