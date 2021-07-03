The internet can sometimes turn into the most negative and unreasonable place. And the army of trolls attacking Mandira Bedi ever since her husband's death is why cyberspace is called sickening and unbearable. Mandira Bedi lost her husband, Raj Kaushal, to cardiac arrest earlier this week. And the whole industry is mourning this untimely loss.

However, amid the biggest loss one can face in the personal life, Mandira Bedi remained strong. Despite being shattered from the inside, she kept a brave demeanor for her two little kids. We would never be able to imagine the unbearable pain she must be going through to lose one's husband at such a young age.

With tears flowing through those eyes and body speaking volumes of the shock she was in, Mandira kept going. She chose to perform her husband's last rites and we couldn't be more proud of her for challenging and breaking the patriarchal norm.

Social media divided

One section of social media has hailed Mandira Bedi for calling out these age-old traditions and breaking them with such dignity. And then there is another section that just can't digest the fact that she performed her husband's last rites. From reminding her that this is not allowed in Hindus to questioning her choice of finding and wearing white, trolls came down heavily on Bedi.

However, friends Mini Mathur, Sona Mohapatra, and many others from the industry have come out in support of Mandira. They have stood rock solid with Bedi and lashed out at trolls for their insignificant judgment and comments.