Imagine a Spider-Man movie that features Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland — all playing the role of Peter Parker. It does sound good and it almost happened in the recently released Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse but the co-director decided to go against it for some creative reasons.

The animated Spider-Man: Into the Verse featured several alternate incarnations of Spider-Man but it did not feature any of those actors who has played Peter Parker in any capacity. Movie's co-director Rodney Rothman recently revealed during a podcast that in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, there was a scene that featured Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland in one sequence but dropped the idea because it might have caused confusion to the viewers.

"I don't want to get into it but I did write that scene, but there's a lot of anxiety, there's a lot of anxiety around the movie generally and there was anxiety about confusing people."

Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man movie was released in 2002 and it served as the origin story to Peter Parker. The film followed the life of Peter after developing spider-like superpowers after a spider bites him. The movie was directed by Sam Raimi and earned over $820 million against a budget of $139 million.

Following the success of 2002 Spider-Man, Raimi then directed Spider-Man 2. The film is set two years after the events shown in the first part and showed how Peter Parker struggles to manage both his personal and superhero life. The movie featured Dr Otto Octavius as the main antagonist. The movie also featured Kirsten Dunst and earned over $780 million against a production cost of $200 million.

Spider-Man 2's success led to the production of Spider-Man 3 which also featured an extraterrestrial symbiote. The movie grossed $890.9 million worldwide and received positive reviews from critics.

After Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man, Marvel rebooted the Spider-Man character and in 2012, made The Amazing Spider-Man that featured Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker. Andrew played the iconic character in the first and the second part of the series which grossed over $1.2 billion in total.

After the cancellation of Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man movies, Tom Holland was cast to play the role of Peter Parker in 2016 film Captain America: Civil War. After the Civil War, Tom got his own stand-alone movie, Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017 which made over $880 million against a budget of $175 million. Tom has portrayed the role of Peter Parker aka Spider-Man in other Marvel movies and from the looks of it, he is likely going to play the role for the years to come.

It would have been amazing to see how fans would have reacted after watching Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland in one single movie — all playing the role of Peter Parker. Although that did not happen, there is always a possibility that in future, fans will get to see these three amazing actors playing the same character in a movie.