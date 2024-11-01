Speeding Porsche crashes into KBR Park fence in Hyderabad

A speeding Porsche car crashed into the fence of KBR National Park in Banjara Hills here on Friday morning.

Police suspect it to be a case of drunk driving. The driver of the Porsche Taycan fled from the spot after the crash.

The incident occurred around 5.30 a.m. at the traffic junction near Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute, said officials here.

The person at the wheel apparently lost control of the vehicle while taking a turn and hit the median before crashing into the fence of KBR Park.

The front portion of the luxury car was badly damaged in the crash. It was not known how many people were travelling in the car and if there were any injuries. The car's airbag had popped and police believe that this possibly averted fatality.

Banjara Hills police registered a case of rash and negligent driving and began an investigation to identify the owner of the car and the person who was driving it at the time of the accident.

Banjara Hills Station House Officer K. M. Raghavendra said they were scanning the CCTV footage to gather more details.

The car had no number plate, which made the task of identifying the owner a little difficult for the authorities.

Police said they registered a case under section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Greater Hyderabad in recent months has seen a series of car accidents due to rash and negligent driving. In September, a 21-year-old woman was flung into the air and suffered a severe head injury after a speeding car hit her in Vanasthalipuram. The person driving the car fled from the spot.

A speeding car had crashed into several parked vehicles in Banjara Hills on August 31. Police said the driver had fallen asleep at the wheel, resulting in the crash.

On August 2, a 19-year-old student died after the car he was driving rammed into the divider of a flyover in Raidurgam.

(With inputs from IANS)