Kannada Rajyotsava was celebrated with great fervour across the state of Karnataka on Friday as the state government organised major events to mark the day.Kannada Rajyotsava was celebrated with great fervour across the state of Karnataka on Friday as the state government organised major events to mark the day.

Kannada Rajyotsava is observed on November 1 every year to commemorate the formation of the state of Karnataka after Independence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar and BJP National President JP Nadda, among others, extended their greetings to the people of the state and commended its contributions to the country.

The Karnataka state came into existence on November 1, 1956. The state that was at that time called Mysuru was later renamed Karnataka in 1973.

CM Siddaramaiah greeted the people of the state and hoisted the flag in a public function organised at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru to mark the 69th Kannada Rajyotsava.

He also paid floral tributes to the idol of goddess Bhuvaneshwari and later hoisted the Indian Tricolour and Kannada flags.

He also inaugurated the cultural programmes mirroring the local culture and heritage on the occasion.

The grand function was attended by Dy CM and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Minister for Education Madhu Bangarappa.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking to social media stated, "Kannada Rajyotsava is a very special occasion, recognising the exemplary culture and traditions of Karnataka. This state is blessed with outstanding people, who are powering growth and innovation across sectors. May the people of Karnataka always be blessed with happiness and success."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Heartfelt greetings to our sisters and brothers in Karnataka on the occasion of Rajyotsava. As proud inheritors of a glorious heritage, the people of Karnataka have contributed immensely to enhancing the nation's pride."

Praying for the state's continued progress, BJP National President J.P. Nadda stated, "I extend my greetings to the people of Karnataka on its Rajyotsava. Karnataka Rajyotsava is a reminder of the rich history, diverse culture, and the spirit of unity that defines the state. Its people have always had an affinity towards innovation and enterprise. May the people of this state be blessed, happy and prosperous always."

Dy CM Shivakumar extended Deepavali and Kannada Rajyotsava greetings to the people of Karnataka on Friday.

"My heartfelt greetings to all the Kannadigas around the world on the occasion of the 69th Kannada Rajyotsava. Kannada is not just a language; it is an emotion. It is a symbol of our tradition, feelings, pride, self-respect and pride," he stated.

"November 1st is a day when all the Kannadigas around the world celebrate Kannada Rajyotsava with pride. But that doesn't mean that the love for Kannada is limited to only one day, it needs to be nurtured all through the year. Let us spread the spirit of Kannada across the world," Dy CM Shivakumar said.

"I pray to Goddess Bhuvaneshwari for good rains and crops in the state in the coming year. May she bless the people of the state with happiness, peace and prosperity," he added.

Meanwhile, Kannada organisations spread across the state have organised grand functions at district and taluk headquarters.

The Karnataka government had made it compulsory to hoist Kannada flags in the premises of the IT, BT companies, factories, all schools and colleges and establishments on November 1.

"As a minister of Bengaluru, I am appealing to all institutions including the IT, BT, other factories and establishments, on November 1, they should hoist the Kannada flag. They should respect the Kannada flag the way they respect the Indian Tricolour while celebrating Independence Day and Republic Day. They have to hoist Kannada flags in front of all institutions," Shivakumar had stated.

(With inputs from IANS)