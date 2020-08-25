SP Balasubrahmanyam (SPB)'s health is on the road to recovery as he is responding well to the treatment. The legendary singer is 90 percent out of sedation, as per his son SP Charan.

SP Charan, who has been giving daily updates about his father's health ever since he was admitted to the private hospital in Chennai, said, "I am also thankful to MGM Health(care) centre and the doctors who have been diligently working with my father and make sure that he is going to recover from this illness,"

He added that Tuesday is a good day and added, "Everything seems normal. Dad is responding and is 90% out of sedation. He is responding to the doctors and the treatment."

A day ago, there were rumours of SP Balasubrahmanyam testing negative for Covid-19. However, he denied the speculations. "I usually post updates after having discussion with the medical team from the hospital. But unfortunately, I am forced to put up a post in the morning. I am the only one who gets the information about. All updates come to me first. Only then I post it to media. Today, there is a rumour going rounds that dad has been tested negative for Covid-19.

Regardless of Covid negative or positive, the status is still the same. Clinically he is on life support. He is stable fortunately. We are hoping his stability will help him recovery his lungs as early as possible. Please refrain from rumour mongering, I will put up a post this evening after I have a discussion with the doctors and I will give you an update," he clarified in the video.

Meanwhile, singer Chinmayi has requested people not to spread rumours about SPB's health. She tweeted, "It is really sad that SPB sir's family needs to counter rumours at this time. Can everyone just give them space? Keep SPB sir in your prayers; we all love him. But keep the rumours to yourself. Please dont give the family clarification tasks. Thanks."