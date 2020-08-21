Malavika Pantula has denied the rumours which claimed that she had tested coronavirus positive before attending an event which had the participation of SP Balasubrahmanyam. A WhatsApp post allegedly blaming her for spreading Covid-19 was doing rounds.

Now, the singer has put out a clarification message on her Facebook page. Malavika has written that it was the first time that she stepped out of the house in the last five months and she too tested Covid-19 positive after attending the event.

SP Balasubrahmanyam tested positive for Covid-19 on 5 August and the legendary singer's health condition is critical. He is being treated at the private hospital in Chennai.

Malavika Pantula has revealed that her parents and daughter too have tested positive for Covid-19, while her husband and driver have tested negative.

She has filed a complaint with the Cyber Police in connection with the fake reports. Check out the text from her post below: