Malavika Pantula has denied the rumours which claimed that she had tested coronavirus positive before attending an event which had the participation of SP Balasubrahmanyam. A WhatsApp post allegedly blaming her for spreading Covid-19 was doing rounds.
Now, the singer has put out a clarification message on her Facebook page. Malavika has written that it was the first time that she stepped out of the house in the last five months and she too tested Covid-19 positive after attending the event.
SP Balasubrahmanyam tested positive for Covid-19 on 5 August and the legendary singer's health condition is critical. He is being treated at the private hospital in Chennai.
Malavika Pantula has revealed that her parents and daughter too have tested positive for Covid-19, while her husband and driver have tested negative.
She has filed a complaint with the Cyber Police in connection with the fake reports. Check out the text from her post below:
A fake whastapp message has been doing the rounds which says I tested positive for Corona "before" the shoot of a TV show but I still went to it. It also says the show was planned with me and my sister.
Now coming to facts-
Samajavaragamana SP Balu Garu's episode was shot on July 30th with many singers like Hemachandra, Anudeep, Pranavi and Lipsika and on 31st with Karunya, Damini, Satya Yamini, Vasa Pavani and Malavika. I happen to be one of the 4 female singers on the second day of the shoot. Had I been positive I could have easily passed it on to the 3 other female singers or the anchor with whom I shared the makeup room.
My sister is not a singer and she lives in the Usa, how and why will she sing in that show? Ever since lockdown my husband has been "working from home", my elderly parents have not even stepped into the "corridor" for walking and stayed indoors for the past 5 months. We have NOT had a maid for the past 5 months to reduce the risk of corona. I have a 2 year old daughter and have been extremely cautious and not stepped out for any recording or show or shoot in the last 5 months.
This TV show was the first time I stepped out of my house with a shield in my car between me and my driver. That is the level of caution I have carried through this lockdown. As I heard news of some members of crew and SP Balu garu testing positive on 5th August, I got myself tested and got the report on 8th. Iam attaching the report for your reference. As a safety precaution I got eveyone at home tested after I got my positive report and unfortunately my father,my mother and my daughter tested positive while my husband tested negative. My driver tested negative too.
We admitted my father in the hospital today. We are going through a difficult time, pls don't spread fake rumours about me. I have also made a complaint to CYBER CRIME so strict action can be taken against people spreading this FAKE MESSAGE. I need all your support and blessings in these trying times.
Many thanks
Malavika