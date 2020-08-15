SP Balasubrahmanyam, who had condemned people for spreading fake death news of his dear friend S Janaki two months ago, has now become a victim of such insensitive rumour created by miscreants on social media. The timely clarification from the singer's son has put the baseless rumours to rest.

A fake picture of Puthiyathalaimurai TV channel claiming that SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away was circulated on social media. SP Charan, son of the legendary singer, gave a clarification on Twitter.

"The news that is out on #puthiyathalaimurai is not correct. #spb is critical but is in safe hands at #Mgm healthcare. We are all confident that #spb Will be back with all of us sooner than later. Thank you all for your concern and prayers. [sic]" he wrote.

Since he mentioned about Puthiyathalaimurai TV for spreading incorrect news, the channel quickly responded to him that it was not reported by them and warned the miscreants of taking legal action.

SPB was hospitalized after testing positive for Covid-19 on 5 August in Chennai. Although he had mild symptoms initially, his health condition deteriorated by Thursday evening, as per the hospital's press release.

"There has been a setback in the health of Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare for symptoms of Covid since 5th August 2020. In a late night development on 13th August 2020, his condition had deteriorated, and based on the advice of the expert medical team attending to him he has been moved to the intensive Care Unit (ICU) and he is on life support and his condition remains critical," the press release from the hospital read.