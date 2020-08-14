The health condition of legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (SPB), who has been treated for Covid-19 at a private hospital in Chennai, is deteriorated and he is now shifted to the intensive care unit.

The hospital, in its latest health bulletin, said, "There has been a setback in the heatlh of Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare for symptoms of Covid since 5th August 2020. In a late night development on 13th August 2020, his condition had deteriorated, and based on the advice of the expert medical team attending to him he has been moved to the intensive Care Unit (ICU) and he is on life support and his condition remains critical."

The singer was admitted after he discovered mild symptoms of Covid-19 on 5 August. He requested his well-wishers not to call him and not to worry about his health. In the video, SP Balasubrahmanyam said, "Since two-three days, I was having a little discomfort in the form of chest congestion, which for a singer is nothing to worry. I also had a cold and fever on and off. I didn't have any problem other than these three things. But I didn't want to take it easy, so I went to the hospital to get it checked."

SPB added, "Doctors said that it's a very mild positive case of corona and I was asked to stay home and take medication as prescribed. I will be alright. But, I didn't want to do that as it is really tough at the place with all the family members, who can't leave me alone as they are very concerned. So, I got admitted to the hospital."

The 74-year old claimed that he was alright except for cold and fever. "Even the fever has subsided. In two days, I will be alright, discharged and back home," he had said in the video.