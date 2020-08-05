Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He requested his friends and colleagues to not bother or call him over the phone to find out about his health.

SP Balasubrahmanyam has released a video message today (August 5). In the video, the singer is seen saying that he went to the hospital after he felt the symptoms of the coronavirus. The doctors told him that he has very mild symptoms. He can take medication and home quarantine himself. But he decided to take treatment in the hospital, as he did not want to take a chance.

In the video, SP Balasubrahmanyam said, "Since two-three days, I was having a little discomfort in the form of chest congestion, which for a singer is nothing to worry. I also had a cold and fever on and off. I didn't have any problem other than these three things. But I didn't want to take it easy, so I went to the hospital to get it checked."

SPB added, "Doctors said that it's a very mild positive case of corona and I was asked to stay home and take medication as prescribed. I will be alright. But, I didn't want to do that as it is really tough at the place with all the family members, who can't leave me alone as they are very concerned. So, I got admitted to the hospital."

Meanwhile, SP Balasubrahmanyam requested his near and dear ones not to worry about his health. He said, "All my friends are here and I am in good hands. I am in good health and nobody has to worry about me. So, please don't bother to call me to find out how I am. I am perfectly alright except for the cold and fever. Even the fever has subsided. In two days, I will be alright, discharged and back home.

The ace singer concluded, "Thank you for your concern. Lot of people are calling me, but I couldn't attend so many call. I have come here mostly to take rest, so that there won't be any disturbance and take the medication. Thank you so much for your concern. Please don't bother calling me. I am fine, I will be fine."