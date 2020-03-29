Spain's Princess Maria Teresa de Borbon-Parma become the first member of a royal family to die from coronavirus complications. As per a report by People.com, the princess was the cousin of Spain's King Felipe IV. Princess's brother Prince Sixto Enrique de Borbon took to Facebook to share the tragic news.

He wrote in Spanish which translates to "On this afternoon... our sister Maria Teresa de Borbon Parma and Borbon Busset, a victim of the coronavirus COVID-19, died in Paris at the age of eighty-six,"

Maria Teresa was called the "Red Queen" because of her liberal views. She was a champion of women's rights and supporter of socialist ideas. Princess Maria Teresa studied in France and became a professor at the Sorbonne in Paris, and a professor of sociology at the Complutense University in Madrid, the report by People.com added.

Prince Charles of the British Royal family tests positive

Another royal member to test positive for coronavirus is Prince Charles of the British Royal family.

The Prince of Wales has displayed minor symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and operates from home. The Duchess of Cornwall was reportedly also tested but tested negative for the virus.

The Prince and the Duchess of Cornwall are now isolating themselves according to the laws and regulations of the government.

It is not known from whom Prince Charles got the infection, although it is likely that he may have contracted the virus because of the large number of public interactions that he has attended in the last few weeks.

Global cases of coronavirus has surpassed 6.5 lakhs and has caused deaths of more than 30,000 people worldwide. In India the death toll has reached to 25 as per the latest data.