Former champions Spain take on Iran in the Fifa World Cup 2018 tie at Kazan Arena on Wednesday, June 20.

The Group B tie will start at 9 pm local time, 11:30 pm IST and 7 pm BST.

Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 2 and Sony ESPN will provide live television coverage of the match in India. Live stream will be available on Sony Liv.

What can be expected from the final Group B tie of the day

Both teams will be under a bit of pressure following Portugal's win in the earlier Group B game of the day. Cristiano Ronaldo's only goal knocked Morocco out of the game despite their impressive performance, sans quality finishing, in Moscow.

Iran are on top of the table but they face a big threat from Spain, who showcased their attacking prowess in their 3-3 draw against Portugal last Saturday.

Diego Costa was dangerous in front of goal as he netted a double, helping the La Roja come back from behind each time. Spain also dominated possession but were almost undone by the brilliance of Ronaldo.

A good start was important for Spain, especially after the managerial drama they witnessed, days ahead of the start of their World Cup campaign in Russia. Fernando Hierro would have been happy with the point they clinched on Saturday and would be looking to build on it.

Spain, with a brilliant mix of experience and youth are overwhelming favourites, going into the match. The return of Real Madrid full-back Dani Carvajal from an injury will only boost their confidence.

All eyes will be on Manchester United's first-choice custodian David de Gea following a disastrous start to his World Cup campaign. His costly error helped Ronaldo score the second of his three goals in St. Petersburg.

On the other hand, Iran, who were well-organised at the back, will be hoping to frustrate the Spanish forwards and make the most out of their chances at the other end later today. Nonetheless, Iran need to be sharp and even a point today will be huge boost to their qualification chances.

Fifa World Cup 2018: Global live stream and TV listings