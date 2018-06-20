Hello and welcome to the live updates of Group B fixture between Portugal and Morocco from the Luzhniki Stadium in Russia.
Here's our prediction for Wednesday's all-important group-stage match.
Live Updates
Portugal looking to breakdown Morocco's defence?
Fernando Santos has made only one change to the line-up that started in their 3-3 draw against Spain. Joao Mario replaces winger Bruno Fernandes.
It seems Portugal are going to press Morocco, who displayed excellent organisational skills at the back against Iran. They were gutted after conceding a late own-goal.
Third match at Luzhniki Stadium
What has happened so far in matches hosted by the Luzhniki Stadium?
#WorldCup matches at the Luzhniki Stadium so far...#RUSKSA 5-0#GERMEX 0-1— FIFA World Cup ? (@FIFAWorldCup) June 20, 2018
Predictions for #PORMAR? pic.twitter.com/KqVhm1ivKq
Another upset on the cards? The ongoing edition of the quadrennial tournament has not been kind to the big boys. Portugal though will be hoping for Ronaldo magic once again.
Must-win game for Morocco?
Morocco left St. Petersburg with a broken heart on June 15 as substitute Aziz Bouhaddouz had scored an own goal in the injury time to hand Iran three points.
Herve Renard's side cannot afford another defeat as it will all but end their World Cup campaign.
What is at stake for Portugal?
Portugal are heading into the match after clinching a point against former champions Spain in a six-goal thriller last week. Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was on top of his game, scoring his 51st international hat-trick, which included a late equaliser, an expertly taken free-kick from just outside the box.
The European champions though need to win the upcoming tie if they are to secure an easy passage into the last-16 of the tournament. With Spain taking on group leaders Iran later in the night, the race for the top spot is also on.
Cristiano Ronaldo starts for Portugal
We're an hour away from the start of the match. Meanwhile, check out the confirmed line-ups below.
Portugal: Rui Patricio; Cedric, Pepe, Fonte, Guerreiro; B.Silva, William Carvalho, Moutinho, Joao Mario; C.Ronaldo, Guedes.
Morocco: Munir; Dirar, Benatia, Da Costa, Achraf; Belhanda, El Ahmadi, Boussoufa; Amrabat, Boutaib, Ziyech.
The teams are in for #PORMAR! #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/73Cx1XolJV— FIFA World Cup ? (@FIFAWorldCup) June 20, 2018