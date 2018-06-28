Xiaomi kicked off the Mi Explorer programme for fans ahead of a new product launch next month in Spain.

"We are back with Mi Explorers program! If you are a true Mi Fan, passionate about technology, creativity, and innovation, want to share your knowledge about our products, plus you love travelling…..this adventure is for you!," Xiaomi said in the official blog.

Though there is no official word about the product name, it is widely reported that the mystery device might be the Xiaomi Mi A2, which is long overdue. Last year, Xiaomi unveiled Mi 5X in Beijing and launched the global version dubbed as the Mi A1 in India and other international markets within in a month. Now, it's been close to two months since Mi 6X was unveiled in China. Many believe the upcoming device launch in the Madrid will most probably to be the Mi A2.

Xiaomi Mi fans can enrol for the Mi Explorer at the company official site before July 2 and once selected, they will have to participate in the quiz that tests their knowledge on Xiaomi's brand and its products. If they answer at least 18 out of 20 questions, they will be put on the roster of winners and the company will pick a lucky few from the lottery.

If selected, the Mi fan will be notified through the registered personal mail. Lucky contestants will get Mi Explorer kit with the actual unreleased product and will be taken a four-day trip (July 23-July 26), where they will taken care of accommodation, entry pass to the product launch event, one day exploration of Madrid city and the next day return to home. Flights charges to and fro will be taken care of Xiaomi, but it is the responsibility of the contestants to get the Schengen Visa to travel to Spain on their own.

Xiaomi Mi A2 aka Mi 6X: All you need to know

The upcoming Mi A2 houses same design language and internal hardware as seen in the Mi 6X, but differ in one key aspect. The former is an Android One series phone and will run pure Android Oreo OS compared to the latter, which has highly customized Android Oreo-based MIUI 9.5 software.

The Mi A2 is said to flaunt a premium metallic shell on the back with the vertically-aligned dual camera on the top left corner and a fingerprint sensor in the middle for easy access to the finger to unlock the screen. On the front, it sports a 5.99-inch full HD+ screen having 2.5D curved glass on top similar to the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Inside, Xiaomi Mi 6X comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core, which can clock CPU speed up to 2.2GHz. It is backed by sumptuous 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage and a 3,010mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for a whole under mixed usage.

As far as the imaging hardware is concerned, it houses feature-rich dual-camera module having 12MP (Sony IMX486 sensor) and 20MP (Sony IMX376 sensor). It is assisted by Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based software that can recognize 24 different scene types to optimize the camera to take the perfect photo. It scans the scene to identify whether the subject is in exotic locations such as hills, beach and is intelligent enough to differentiate between pet animals, flowers, and humans, and optimizes the camera settings to take the best possible snaps.

On the front too, it houses equally impressive 20MP (with Sony IMX376 sensor) with F1.75 aperture guaranteeing the users of good quality selfies even under low-light condition. It will also be assisted Smart beauty app to help users edit skin tone and other stuff.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Mi A2 aka Mi 6X:

Model Xiaomi Mi 6X aka Mi A2 Display 5.99-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) display with 2.5D curved glass display Brightness: 450 nits and 84% NTSC colour gamut

Aspect ratio: 18:9

Contrast ratio: 1000:1 OS Mi 6x: Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 9.5

Mi A2: pure Android 8.1 Oreo Processor 14nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core (4 x 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 260) GPU Adreno 512 RAM 4GB/6GB LPDDR 4X Storage 64GB/128GB (+ expandable up to 128GB via microSD card) Camera Main: 20MP ( Sony IMX486 sensor+F1.75 aperture+ 1.25µm pixel size) + 20MP (Sony IMX376) with Artificial Intelligence

Front: 20MP with Sony IMX376 sensor, F1.75 aperture Battery 3,010mAh with Quick Charge 3.0 capability Network 4G-LTE Add-ons Dual-SIM, fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth v5.0 LE, Wi-Fi (802.11 ac; dual-band: 2.4GHz/5GHz), USB Type C port, A-GPS/GLONASS, Infrared sensor (TV remote control), Dimensions 158.88×75.54×7.3 mm Weight 166g Price (Mi 6X in China) 4GB RAM + 64GB storage: ¥1599 ($253/€207/Rs 16,898)

6GB RAM + 64GB storage: ¥1799 ($285/€233/Rs 19,011)

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: ¥1999 ($316/€259/Rs 21,123)

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for latest updates on Xiaomi.