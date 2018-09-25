Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly's relationship with current India coach Ravi Shastri has soured over the last few years, stemming back to Shastri's displeasure at Ganguly not being present at his interview for the India coaching job a few years ago.

The feud doesn't seem to have died down, and Ganguly has now taken a thinly veiled dig at Shastri once again by saying that the coach, in cricket, must take the back seat, and that cricket is a "captain's game".

Speaking at the launch of his book A Century is not Enough, Ganguly opined that cricket coaches aim to run teams like a football team, which will not work in the game: "It is not like football. A lot of current cricket coaches think that they are going to run a cricket team like a football team, but cricket is a captain's game and coach has to take a backseat and that is important," said Ganguly.

Ganguly previously questioned the Indian coaching team - Ravi Shastri and batting coach Sanjay Bangar, in particular - and their influence on India's batsmen and their poor performance in the tour of England. The former Indian captain also disagreed with Shastri's comments about the current Indian team being the best touring side in the world.

At his book launch, Ganguly also had a cheeky question, when he wondered who picked the Indian side for the ongoing Asia Cup - coach Ravi Shastri or captain Rohit Sharma?

India qualified for the Asia Cup final, which will be held on September 28 and will face either Bangladesh or Pakistan. Following the Asia Cup, India host West Indies, before embarking on a tour of Australia and New Zealand.