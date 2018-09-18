The absence of Virat Kohli from India's Asia Cup squad has not gone down too well with a few former cricketers as well as the host broadcasters. While the BCCI and the selection committee is justified in rotating players considering the jammed schedule, there are questions over this particular decision considering the tournament itself and the much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash.

However, former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has backed India to do well despite the absence of Kohli and has also picked India as the better side as compared to Pakistan.

Pakistan have all their bases covered

"Virat Kohli's absence won't be a factor, they are a better side," Ganguly was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

India will begin their Asia Cup campaign against Hong Kong on Tuesday, September 18, and only 24 hours later will lock horns with Pakistan. The last time these two sides met was back in the 2017 Champions Trophy finals where Pakistan convincingly beat India to lift the trophy.

Sarfraz Ahmed's team looks a well-oiled unit and signalled the intent with an emphatic win against Hong Kong in their opening match and their bowling attack looks to have all the bases covered. Although there is quality in the Indian batting order, the absence of Kohli does take away a huge chunk of India's pedigree.

"It's always exciting to play Pakistan, but it's not about one team as well. There are other teams also eyeing the title," said Rohit Sharma in the pre-tournament presser.

However, former Indian player and current commentator Sanjay Manjrekar believes Pakistan are the favourites in the competition owing to the familiarity in conditions.

"I think Pakistan start as favourites more than India because they have been playing in those conditions (in the UAE) for a while now and it's a team which is on the surge. India, of course, are resting Virat (Kohli), which takes a lot of strength away from the team," Manjrekar said.

For captain Rohit Sharma, this opportunity is both exciting and nervous and he is looking forward to the challenge.

"I am slightly nervous but excited to lead this squad in the Asia Cup. I have played a lot with these boys and understand them quite well. I am looking forward to the challenge," Rohit said ahead of their first encounter of the tournament.