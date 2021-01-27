Sourav Ganguly, former Indian cricket captain and the current president of BCCI has been admitted to Apollo Hospital, Kolkata after he complained of chest pain and uneasiness. According to the latest updates, Ganguly's health condition is stable, and an expert team is expected to analyze him soon.

Sourav Ganguly fans shocked

It was around three weeks back that Sourav Ganguly underwent angioplasty in Woodlands hospital. The former Indian captain suffered a minor heart attack then, and after completing the angioplasty, he left the hospital.

According to medical reports, Sourav Ganguly was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries, and a stent was inserted into one to remove the blockage.

It is still unclear whether Ganguly has been admitted to the hospital again due to any post-surgical issue.

Is Sourav Ganguly joining politics?

In the meantime, several reports claim that Sourav Ganguly will soon join politics. The former Indian skipper met West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar last month, and it made several people believe that he will join politics ahead of the legislative assembly elections in West Bengal. However, Ganguly dismissed speculations regarding his potential political entry, and made it clear that his meeting with Dhankhar had nothing to with the political developments in the state.

A recent report published in Dainik Jagaran claimed that Ganguly will meet Amit Shah on January 30. As Sourav Ganguly is again admitted to the hospital, it remains unclear whether he will continue with his political aspirations.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.