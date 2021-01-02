In a shocking development on Saturday, BCCI President Saurav Ganguly has been hospitalized after complaining of chest pain. The legendary Indian cricketer has been admitted to Woodland Hospital in Kolkata.

Reports suggest Ganguly had a mild cardiac arrest, but the hospital hasn't issued an official statement yet. It was reported that Ganguly blacked out while working out in the gym at his residence. The cricketer is to be discharged after an angioplasty.

"He felt dizzy when he was in the gym and he went to Woodlands to get the Tests done. That's when it came to light that there was a cardiac issue and the hospital has now created a 3 member board with Dr. Saroj Mondal who will perform the procedure. @SGanguly99 get well soon," Boria Majumdar tweeted.

(This is a developing story)