The news of Sourav Ganguly's sudden hospitalization in Kolkata due to cardiac arrest has given Indians another reason to troll the food labels on internet for importing cheap soya from abroad rather than buying it from the agitating Indian farmers.

Ganguly, apart from being the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), is also the brand ambassador of Fortune Edible Oils and Foods, one of India's most popular brands.

Was Ganguly using Adani's Fortune product?

Normally, those who advertise a product hardly ever use that product but then who knows what the former cricketer was consuming until now. Because, in this case, Ganguly was advertising for the Fortune Rice Bran Oil since a long time and termed it to be one of the "necessary lifestyle changes once you enter into your 40s". And, amid opting for such healthy choices, his suden heart ailment has taken everyone by surprise. Many have taken to Twitter over the oil brand.

On November 24, last year, Adani's Fortune Edible Oils and Foods celebrated two decades of gracing the shelves of Indian kitchens. Saluting 'every homemade flavour' through their latest TVC, its new campaign of Fortune showcased vibrancy, abundance, and diversity of India. Boasting a lot about its quality and compromise, the label said there is no greater joy than eating 'home-cooked meals'.

In its ad campaign Fortune oil says the real celebration begins "when our mothers, wives, husbands, fathers or even friends lovingly prepare meals that are passed down for generations, to be relished by all".

Edible oils of Fortune encompass Soya, Sunflower, Mustard, Rice Bran, Groundnut, Cottonseed and the revolutionary Xpert Pro Sugar Conscious Oil. Fortune entered the foods segment in 2013 with Besan, followed by the launch of Soya Chunks, Basmati Rice, Wheat Flour, Sugar, Pulses, ready to cook Khichdi and soya chunkies and more savouries.

Ganguly, the former cricketer was rushed to the Woodlands hospital in Kolkata after falling ill on Saturday morning while working out in the gym at his residence.

Adani's 'Raise your voice' propaganda against farmers

Thousands of agitating farmers, mainly belonging to Punjab and Haryana, on Delhi borders for over a month have blamed the central government and industrialists, who are widely believed to be close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including Mukesh Ambani and Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani.

According to media reports, the two industrialists have lately been eyeing India's farm sector. The protesting farmers believe that the new laws have been drafted to facilitate ease of doing business for such large corporations, eliminating safeguards for farmers and leaving them vulnerable. Voices across the political spectrum have also grown against the farm laws, alleging that they will benefit the Adanis and Ambanis and not the farmers.

Adani's clarification on farm laws

But the Adani Group launched a full-page ad campaign in Punjab publications, countering allegations leveled against it amid farmer's protest. The group said that the company's job is to safeguard the produce and to safely transport it to its destination. It clarified that the company has never exploited the farmers through contract farming.

The advertisement further stated it is unfortunate that the company has always worked for the betterment of the farmers but it is currently being defamed by parties with vested interests.