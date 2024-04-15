It has been almost a fortnight since Taapsee Pannu got married and her fans and followers are waiting with bated breath to see the wedding pictures. Taapsee, however, has revealed that she is in no mood to share the wedding pictures now or in the future. The Thappad actress revealed that she didn't want her pictures to go through any kind of scrutiny.

Taapsee Pannu on not sharing wedding pictures

Pannu further said that she is a public figure but the comments and reactions that come are on all the family members, who didn't sign up to be scrutinised. And thus, she revealed she won't be sharing her wedding pictures and videos. "I have no plans for a release of any kind. In the future, if I get comfortable sharing about it (wedding details), we will figure out how, what, and when I want to release something if at all.." she told HT.

Keeping marriage hush-hush

Taapsee was also questioned about keeping her marriage a hush-hush ceremony. To this, the actress said that those who were close to her and knew about her relationship were always aware about her wedding plans and how that was the road she was planning to go down. She added that she didn't want it to be a public affair and then get worried about the scrutiny, the reaction and how the function would be perceived.

"I just didn't want to make it a public affair, because then I would start getting worried about how it is perceived, rather than really enjoying the way I would want to do it. Subconsciously, I would start thinking about how it feels from the outside which I did not want to think about, especially for this one thing, because it's hopefully happening once in life.." she added.