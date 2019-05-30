The Bharatiya Janata Party has accused the Trinamool Congress of acting like sore losers after the disastrous Lok Sabha election results for Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal. It is being claimed that Trinamool Congress cadres damaged public property "to teach a lesson to the locals" for supporting the saffron party.

The BJP has registered a landslide victory in West Bengal and increased its seat count from two in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections to 18 this year.

According to IANS, the Trinamool Congress cadres damaged tubewells and snapped water lines in three localities of West Burdwan and Birbhum districts. It was done as BJP received more votes in the Kanakpur polling booth of Birbhum Lok Sabha constituency.

"All tubewells in the village have been damaged, because BJP has done well," said local BJP worker Laltu Mondal.

In protest, the villagers gheraoed the house of local panchayat member of Trinamool Congress, Panchanan Das. He denied his party's hand in damaging the tubewells but promised to repair them.

"Nobody can say that Trinamool, or a panchayat member, or some other local club has done all this. BJP has won. It is trying to put the blame on us," he said. The tubewells were later repaired.