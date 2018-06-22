While the world still mourns the loss of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain, another celebrity has killed herself following her battle with depression and money troubles. Former Miss Great Britain and Love Island contestant Sophie Gradon passed away on Wednesday, June 20.

The star was found dead at her parents' home on Wednesday night. She killed herself, however, the exact cause of death is still unknown. Several UK news outlets report that the police rushed to Sophie's family home in Medburn near Newcastle, where she was found dead.

Gradon shot to fame when she became one half of Love Island's first same-sex couple. She participated on the show with contestant Katie Salmon in 2016.

Friends of the star told The Sun that she seemed "happier than ever" but she was suffering from depression and anxiety secretly. "We all thought Sophie was the happiest she had ever been. She had suffered from depression and anxiety and there was a talk of financial issues which obviously adds to the worry she was enduring," a friend said.

"Her friends thought she was in a great place as she was madly in love with her boyfriend and life was good. However, a good friend died and it affected her very badly. She struggled to cope with it and fell into a dark place," the friend added.

The police believe there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death. A spokesperson from Northumbria Police told the press, "At about 8.27pm yesterday police attended a property in Medburn, Ponteland, where sadly a 32-year-old woman was found deceased. There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding her death. A report will now be prepared for the coroner."

The news of her death comes days after she shared a tweet a poem by J Raymond, with the caption, "I feel very deep tonight. Reflecting on life & what it means to live."

Following the news of her death, Gradon's heartbroken boyfriend, Aaron Armstrong, posted a photo of himself with her on Facebook and wrote: "I will never forget that smile I love you so so much baby your [sic] my world forever ever and always."