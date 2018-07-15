Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu starrer Soorma, a biopic on Indian hockey player Sandeep Singh, has gathered momentum and shown substantial growth in its box office collections on Day 2. The movie, which opened to an average note on Friday, picked up pace at the domestic market thanks to the positive word of mouth.

The Shaad Ali directorial, which was released across 1,100 screens in India, witnessed more footfalls on Saturday in North India because of Diljit's stardom. It managed to collect an average money of Rs 3.25 crore on its opening day at the box office but witnessed growth on the second day. According to early estimates, the movie minted around Rs 5 crore on Day 2.

Soorma has been made with an estimated budget of Rs 25 crores including prints and advertising cost. If the movie manages to maintain the pace during weekdays, it will easily recover the money spend on making the film and earn profit in the second week.

The movie, which also stars Angad Bedi as Bikramjeet Singh, chronicles the real-life events of Sandeep Singh. It received mixed responses from critics but most of them were positive. They lauded the performances of the lead actors which made them look believable and watchable in their respective portrayals of real-life characters.

Soorma is Diljit Dosanjh's fourth Bollywood movie after Udta Punjab, Phillauri and Welcome to New York. The movie is not expected to make big numbers as it doesn't have big stars and instead the strong content will act as a money making magnet.

Earlier, we have witnessed how small budget films like Tumhari Sulu, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Hichki emerged victorious at the box office because of its good content and impressive storyline.

If Soorma manages to earn more than Rs 35 crore during its entire run, it will be considered as a hit and if it settles down to Rs 25 crore, it will be considered as an average film. Let's wait and watch if this sports biopic will take off with flying colours at the box office or not.