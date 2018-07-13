Rating Soorma

MOVIE: Soorma

CAST: Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu, Angad Bedi

DIRECTOR: Shaad Ali

GENRE: Sports biopic

While cricket is almost worshipped in India, national game Hockey still has not received the due recognition and popularity yet. Hence, the extraordinary story of former hockey player Sandeep Singh remained unknown to many. However, the film Soorma beautifully presents the inspiring journey of the legendary sportsman.

STORYLINE

A young man, Sandeep Singh (Diljit Dosanjh), from Shahabad in Haryana falls in love with a hockey player, Harpreet (Taapsee Pann), in the same area. While both of them want to get married to each other, the girl's family will accept the relationship only if Sandeep is able to make a mark in hockey as that is how he can get a secured job.

While many think it is too late for Sandeep to be able to create a name in the sport, he takes the challenge head-on, and unexpectedly, soon gets the chance to play for the national team, courtesy his excellent defence technique and exceptional 'drag flicks'.

At a time when everything was going right in his life and his happiness knew no limits, Sandeep meets a tragic accident that leaves him paralysed. His family tries hard to keep his hopes high, but a wheelchair-bound Sandeep gets totally broken. To add more to his wounds, the love of his life also abandons him.

But Sandeep, also known as 'flicker Singh', bounces back strong. How he overcomes all the hurdles and later becomes the highest goal scorer, makes the inspiring story of Sandeep Singh.

PERFORMANCES

Diljit Dosanjh is exceptionally good in Soorma. From being a childish lover to a completely shattered man, he portrays the character with great precision. Diljit pulls off the role extremely well. Especially, the emotional parts touch one's heart. He also looks like a true athlete.

On the other side, Taapsee Pannu yet again proves her mettle as an actress. She obviously does not have as much as screen space as Diljit, but the young actress adds value to every frame she is part of.

Another actor that requires special mention here is Angad Bedi. Playing the character of Sandeep's elder brother, Angad does a good job of showcasing the bonding that the two siblings share.

Last but not the least, Vijay Raaz plays the character of a hockey coach. While he entertains with dialogues like "thukh marke matha mein chhedh kardenge", Vijay's unusual swag adds light humour to the plot. While these are the noteworthy performances in the film, all the other stars also do justice to their roles.

POSITIVES

The USP of Soorma is the performances. The film is blessed with some fine talents, and they exhibit their expertise in the craft well. Second is the movie's emotional quotient. The story starts on a light note, but eventually turns into a highly tragic one, only to ultimately become an inspiring film. The title track of the film is powerful enough to give goosebumps.

NEGATIVES

The only drawback of Soorma is that the film gets a little sluggish at times, especially the first half. Although the director did a commendable job as far as the overall film is concerned, he could have kept it a little more crisp and fast-moving.

VERDICT

Soorma presents a highly inspiring story in a beautiful and engaging manner. Diljit steals the show with his sheer talent. It makes you feel for each and every characters in the film, and it makes you cry, both out of sorrow as well as joy. Definitely a good watch.