Punjabi singing sensation Diljit Dosanjh is one actor who is known for making a stunning Bollywood debut with director Abhishek Chaubey's 2016 film Udta Punjab which revolved around drug abuse in Punjab. He soon found himself in the list of most sought-after actors of filmmakers who flooded him with film offers. But he is also a man who respects his culture and traditions and don't want to trade it for the sake of doing a film. He rejected many films offered by his favourite Bollywood directors because they wanted him to remove his turban as the role demanded it.

When Diljit was asked why he had been so choosy about films, he told IndiaTimes, "I don't do much films in Bollywood because nothing substantial has been offered to me, I get offers but I feel even if I don't play this role someone else will, it won't make a difference. Even now my most favourite directors from Bollywood have offered me films which I cannot do because they want me to do it without turban and that's not possible. Turban is my identity, it's my emotion."

After Udta Punjab, Diljit Dosanjh appeared in a lead role in Anushka Sharma's home production film Phillauri in 2017 and a small role in Welcome To New York. And now will be seen portaying the role of Indian hockey player Sandeep Singh in Soorma which is slated to release on July 13.

Many people praised Diljit's acting skills after watching him stepping into the shoes of the hockey player in Soorma trailer. And you won't believe that he had inhibitions playing the role because he never played the sport and would require a lot of hardwork and commitment.

"I was reluctant because I never played hockey in my life. But I was convinced because of the story. I don't think we have ever heard a story like this in India. A man who was on wheelchair, he fought back became a captain and made a world record. I mean what kind of will power one requires to do such heroic thing. I don't think a man like Sandeep will ever be born again. I am proud to play him onscreen," he said.

Directed by Shaad Ali, Soorma also stars Angad Bedi and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles.