Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu starrer Soorma opened to an average note at the box office on Friday. The sports biopic witnessed around 25 percent occupancy in the theatres across India on its opening day.

Having released in 1,100 screens in India, Soorma failed to make a big start at the box office, but it managed to make an average collection at the domestic market on its first day. The film collected Rs 3 crore (approximately) on its opening day at the Indian box office. The exact figures are yet to be out.

Although it does not seem to be a big number, considering the fact that Soorma does not rely on star cast, one can conclude it to be a decent start. Moreover, the budget of the film is also very limited.

Soorma mostly received positive reviews from the viewers and critics, and that should help it in boosting its business. Also, strong word of mouth is likely to work in Soorma's favour. Content-driven movies like Hichki and 102 Not Out in recent past proved that word of mouth can work wonders for films if the audience actually like a movie.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor's big hit Sanju is about to cross 300 crore at the box office but is still running successfully. It is likely to appear as a big hurdle in the box office run of Soorma. Nonetheless, it has already been more than two weeks for the release of Sanju, and hence, Soorma makers can hope it to slow down considerably.

Soorma may have had a slow start at the commercial circuits on its first day, the movie is likely to witness good growth in its collection over the weekend.