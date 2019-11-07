The romantic affair between Kangana Ranaut and Aditya Pancholi is not hidden from anyone. Things got murkier after their parted ways from each other. In 2007, Kangana had filed a police complaint against Aditya for physically and sexually abusing her and a couple of months ago, she had pressed charges of rape against him. The ugly spat between Kangana and Aditya did cause unrest in the family. So when his son Sooraj Pancholi was asked his father's relationship and his relationship with his mother Zarina Wahab, he said that they have sorted out the differences.

"That was their own issue. I don't get into that. I have spent most of my time with my grandparents. I think that was a personal matter between my parents and they have sorted it out. And everyone goes through ups and downs. I'm not too happy about the things that have happened but it's their life," Sooraj Pancholi was quoted as saying by Spotboye.

He further added, "Definitely, for the entire family.. My father knows that too. And, though he is tall, well-built and aggressive, my mother is still stronger than him."

Sooraj also spoke about his trauma after getting accused of abetment to the suicide of his girlfriend and actress Jiah Khan who was found hanging in her Mumbai apartment in June 2013. Jiah's mother Rabiya Khan had accused Sooraj of murdering her.

"See, there isn't a day when I don't think about it because I want it to end. I'm feeling very helpless because I can't do anything about it. Also, none of the allegations against me have been proven. So, whatever has been written against me is false," he said.

Earlier, Sooraj had blamed the media for portraying him wrongfully without knowing the truth. "Not even five per cent of what the media has written about me till date is true," claimed Sooraj, in an interview to IANS, adding, "They have heard the story only from one side. They have never heard my version, because I never claimed I am innocent to gain people's sympathy."

He further said, "I only want the truth to come out and the media cannot give me that. Media can't get me justice, only the court can give me that. So, I have been waiting for the court to take the decision and a lot of time has elapsed. This is my career, my bread and butter. So, I have to speak out because what is happening is wrong."

(With IANS Inputs)