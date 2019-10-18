Aditya Pancholi – Zarina Wahab's son and Salman Khan's protégé, Sooraj Pancholi, was embroiled embroiled in a legal soup even before he made his debut. It all started with Nishabd actress Jiah Khan committing suicide in 2013 and Sooraj Pancholi, who was in a relationship with her was accused of abetting the suicide by Jiah's mother. The legal case that followed leading to Sooraj spending three weeks in jail, hasn't been concluded yet.

At a recently held event, Sooraj Pancholi broke down while talking about it and said, "I have been struggling in life over the past seven years. I was put behind bars when I was 21 for something I haven't done. I don't want to hype this, but I want to say that all these years I have been quiet because I believed in our legal system," a Mumbai Mirror report stated.

"I still believe in court procedure, but it has been time-consuming, and I don't have the patience to wait for the judgement for another 14-20 years. If I am a complainant, I don't have to go to court, but the accused has to go to court for every hearing. I have been going for court hearings since I was 21. I will turn 29 in a month. In the history of India, mine is the only case where the accused has asked the court to continue the trial," the report further stated.

Jackky Bhagnani's music label Jjust Music has released the first look of their next music video - 'Dim Dim Light' starring Sooraj Pancholi and Brazilian actress Larisa Bonesi. The video is a romantic number sung and composed by Rahul Jain. The video has been shot in London. Talking about the music video, Sooraj had said that shooting a music video is very different from shooting for a film and at times, demands even more effort.