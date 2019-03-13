Salman Khan has always been known for establishing career paths and making the career of many Bollywood celebs. While many of the celebs launched by Salman Khan continue to rule the roost, many just fizzled after their first film with the superstar. From Athiya Shetty to Sooraj Pancholi, let's take a look at celebs who got a grand launch by Salman Khan but are nowhere to be seen today.

Sooraj Pancholi: Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab's son, Sooraj Pancholi, probably got the biggest launch one could ask for in Hero which was produced by Salman Khan and Subhash Ghai. The full-on masala entertainer with picturesque locales and foot-tapping song numbers, did very little to establish the young star in the industry. Four years after the film has released, Sooraj Pancholi hasn't been seen in any other movie.

Sana Khan: Salman Khan's favourite contestant in one of the seasons of Bigg Boss, Sana Khan, got a a lot of hype and hoopla for her launched in Salman Khan's – Jai Ho. But, her short and non-crispy role in the film didn't lead to her winning hearts. The diva took some small roles here and there in Bollywood but didn't quite live upto the audience expectations.

Athiya Shetty: Suniel Shetty's daughter, Athiya Shetty, got the kind of launch people only hope and pray for in Salman Khan's production – Hero. But, Athiya didn't quite live up to the audience's expectations. Though she was seen in Mubarakaan with an ensemble cast, but, even that couldn't do anything to save her falling career.

Sneha Ullal: Soon after his break-up with Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan went into a rebound phase and found Sneha Ullal. The Aishwarya Rai look-alike got a mega launch in Salman's Lucky – No Time for Love. Though she didn't manage to find a spot for herself in audience's hearts with her performance, Salman again gave her a chance in Aryan opposite brother Sohail Khan. But, even this film couldn't do anything to kickstart her career.

Zareen Khan: Once Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif parted ways, Salman went ahead and found Katrina's look-alike Zareen Khan. Salman gave Zareen a massive launch in his film – Veer. But, apart from looking a lot like Katrina Kaif throughout the film, Zareen Khan failed to do any wonders. A few films here and there and Zareen is nowhere to be seen these days.