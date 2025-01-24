Sonu Singh, ex-MLA Anant Singh's aide arrested in Bihar firing case

After the Nauranga-Jalalpur firing incident in Bihar, Sonu Singh, the main accused, surrendered to the Patna Police on Friday and was subsequently arrested.

He will be produced in court later in the day. In addition to Sonu Singh's arrest, the police also arrested Raushan Kumar, a close associate of former MLA Anant Singh, who has been linked to the case.

Confirming the progress, Barh SDPO Rakesh Kumar stated that two individuals have been apprehended in connection with the incident. He also mentioned that raids are ongoing to locate and arrest other individuals involved in the case.

The law enforcement authorities are actively pursuing leads to ensure all culprits are brought to justice.

The events unfolded on Wednesday afternoon in Nauranga Jalalpur village, located under the jurisdiction of the Pachmahala police station in Patna district.

Former MLA Anant Singh had gone to the village for negotiation with Sonu Singh and Monu Singh, the accused parties. However, the meeting escalated into a confrontation, leading to several rounds of firing by both sides.

During the clash, a man named Uday Yadav sustained gunshot injuries and is currently receiving treatment at the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

The situation has raised concerns in the local community and underscored the importance of swift action by the authorities to prevent further unrest.

Following the firing incident, three FIRs have been lodged at the Pachmahala police station in the district.

The first FIR was lodged by Mukesh Singh, the house owner, who filed a named FIR against Sonu Singh and Monu Singh, accusing them of illegally grabbing his house. It is alleged that Sonu-Monu locked the house, prompting Mukesh to seek intervention.

Urmila Devi, the mother of Sonu Singh, filed a counter-FIR against former MLA Anant Singh and his supporters, claiming that they attacked her house during the confrontation.

The police themselves registered an FIR against Sonu Singh, Monu Singh, and their associates. This FIR mentions a scuffle with the police that occurred when officers attempted to unlock Mukesh Singh's house during the incident.

According to villagers, the root cause of the incident was a house dispute. It is alleged that the Sonu-Monu gang forcibly took possession of a house belonging to Mukesh Singh. Upon learning of this, former MLA Anant Singh, accompanied by his supporters, visited the site to intervene. However, this led to a heated confrontation between the two sides, escalating into indiscriminate firing.

(With inputs from IANS)