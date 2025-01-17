Prashant Kishor mentally weak, needs treatment: Bihar Health Minister

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey on Friday ridiculed political strategist and Jan Suraaj Founder Prashant Kishor, saying he is mentally weak and needs treatment.

Slamming Kishor, who protested demanding the cancellation of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exams, the Health Minister called his fast a drama to gain public attention.

"As a health minister of Bihar, I am saying with great responsibility that Kishor needs a mental check-up. We have a good mental hospital in Koilwar. He should come and I would take him to the hospital," Pandey said.

He further said Kishor may be a "slogan writer" but "lacks" leadership qualities.

Kishor symbolically ended his fast by eating a banana on Thursday.

Despite ending the fast, Kishor announced plans for further agitation, including setting up a "tent city" at LCT Ghat in Patna.

The district administration initially banned the construction, but later granted permission for a temporary camp.

A tent city was eventually established, which has become the party's operational hub.

Political opponents, including members of both ruling and opposition parties, criticised Kishor, dismissing his actions as publicity stunts.

Kishor undertook a fast-unto-death demanding the cancellation of the BPSC exam over alleged irregularities.

The Jan Suraaj founder, arrested for protesting in the restricted area of Gandhi Maidan, was released on bail on January 7 and the entire development garnered significant attention.

Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav, has taken legal action against alleged irregularities in the BPSC examinations by filing three separate petitions in the Patna High Court.

Notably, the BPSC examination held on December 13, last year, at 912 centres state-wide faced allegations of malpractice following "irregularities" at the Bapu Centre in Kumhrar, Patna.

In response, the BPSC cancelled the examination for the said centre and conducted a re-exam on January 4.

However, agitating candidates are calling for the cancellation of the examination across all centres, alleging systemic flaws.

(With inputs from IANS)