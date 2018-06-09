Fans have been waiting for Descendants of the Sun actors Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo to announce their first baby news. So, when Hye-Kyo recently spoke about baby plans, fans went crazy.

During an event, Hye-Kyo congratulated her friend of 10 years Cantopop singer Leon Lai for becoming a father to a beautiful daughter and at that time she was asked when Joong-Ki will become a father. She told the reporters, "Let the nature takes its course."

When the reporter continued to ask her about family planning, she said "I'm not sure, but I believe that day will come," according to HelloKpop.

This news has made her fans, who have been waiting to hear about their baby, happy. "Kyo said in an interview today that she hasn't read any scripts yet. Aww they also asked about any future baby plans, she said they are working on it," one user said.

"Song Hye Kyo was asked about their plan of having a baby and she said that they're working on it (taray parang project lang haha) so happyyy," another user said.

"Praying for Baby Song to come Amen! #SongHyeKyo #송혜교#SongSongCouple #SongJoongKi," a third user said.

The Song Song couple's first pregnancy rumours started doing the rounds soon after they got married last year. In March, there were reports that they are expecting baby after Joong-Ki was spotted holding an item with baby printed on it.

Several media outlets in China reported that Joong-Ki carried a baby book for his pregnant wife. However, fans came to the actor's defence and clarified that the "baby book" was a gift by a fan.

"I saw the picture and it's just a gift from a fan. They need to write reports after thoroughly checking,'' one fan stated, according to KoreaPortal. ''Chinese media outlets and their attention (on the Song-Song couple) is just too much. They need to keep that overwhelming attention for just the Chinese stars,'' another fan of the Descendants of the Sun stars said.