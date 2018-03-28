The title of the Jung Hae-In and Son Ye-Jin's new drama has been revealed and the makers of the show give credit to the Descendants Of The Sun actors Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo, who are fondly called the Song-Song couple.

JTBC's drama titled Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food and the producing director (PD) Ahn Pan-Seok explained that how the Song-Song couple inspired the name. During a press conference held March 28, Pan-Seok said that the Song-Song couple got married after using that phrase.

"I was surfing the internet one day when I came across the phrase 'noona who buys me food.' It was from an interview about a very famous star couple that got married after using that phrase. I thought it was really witty," Pan-Seok said, according to Soompi.

"The titles are meaningful, but I have not been able to memorize them so much, so I thought that if I had a drama, I wanted to build the title specifically," he added.

Interestingly, Hye-Kyo in an interview had revealed that she had actually used that phrase. "To Song Joong Ki and Yoo Ah In, I'm a good noona who buys them food," the actress said in an interview before her engagement to Joong-Ki.

When Ye-Jin was asked whether she is a pretty noona who buys food, she replied, "I tried to buy him food several times, but he kept paying first."

In his response, Hae-In jokingly said that he wanted to ask her to buy more expensive meat. "It's because I'm planning on asking her to buy me [more expensive] meat," the actor said.

Meanwhile, the Song-Song couple is enjoying their married life and is yet to make a comeback on small screen with new dramas. Joong-Ki might return to the small screen as his agency said that he has received one offer, but Hye-Kyo is yet to make an announcement about her future projects.