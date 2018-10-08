Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to clarify her stance on allegedly disregarding Kangana Ranaut's sexual harassment story about Vikas Bahl who turned out to be a proven sexual predator.

"Women need to stand together! irresponsible media have misquoted me or taken my quote out of context and made other women react. All I want to say is that all I have is compassion and love for you. I'm proud of where I come from and so should every other woman or man. Let's stand together and speak up. Let's not pull each other down with bitterness and negativity. Love is always the answer," Sonam Kapoor wrote on Instagram.

The Veere Di Wedding actress has been facing the wrath of the netizens for her statement on Kangana's #MeToo story which reads, "I think Kangana wrote something. Kangana is obviously Kangana Ranaut. She says a lot of stuff and sometimes is hard to take her seriously. I love the fact that she has spunk and she says what she believes. I really respect for that. I don't know him, I don't know the situation. If what is written what is written is true, then it's disgusting and awful. If it's true, then they should be punished for it."

After Sonam's statement, Kangana lashed out at her and was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla, "What does she mean by saying, 'it's hard to believe Kangana'? When I am sharing my Me Too story, who gives her a right to judge me? So, Sonam Kapoor has the license of trusting some women and some she won't. What makes her so unsure of my claims?"

She further added, "I am known to be an articulate person and I have represented my country in many international summits. I am called as a thought and youth influencer to these summits, I am not known because of my dad I have earned my place and credibility after struggling for a decade. She isn't known to be a great actress, neither she has the reputation of being a good speaker. What gives these filmy people right to take digs at me? I will demolish each one of them."