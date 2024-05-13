The Heeramandi cast has been making appearances on various chat shows and events ever since the show's release. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has received a lot of love from the audience. Barring a few criticisms, the audience has given the show thumbs up in its entirety. Amid all this, the cast recently joined Munawar Faruqui in a mushaira style roast session.

Sonakshi roasts Sharmin

The roast had Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala and Sharmin Segal in one team vs Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjeeda Shaikh in another. Taking a dig at Sharmin's acting, Sonakshi said, "Sharmin ko har din set ka wrap jaldi karwana tha. Raat main jaldi so jaati thi, agle din school bhi toh jaana tha. Sharmin din bhar jitne Gen Z alfaaz ratt jaati hai, kaash kisi din set pe aane se pehle apne dialogues bhi yaad karke aati."

(Sharmin had to get the shoot wrapped up quickly. Used to go early to bed afterall, next day had to go to school also. The amount of gen Z lingo she learns in a day, hope she could've learnt the dialogues before coming to the shoot the same way).

Sharmin claps back

Sharmin too took a turn to roast Sanjeeda and Sonakshi. "Sanjeeda Heeramandi me Waheeda bani hai, is baat par ek sher arz karna chahungi. Waheeda ke naseeb mein batua hai khali, Fareedan se kya dosti karogi wo khud hai jaali. Chhoti beehn hoke dushman se haath milati ho, ye kar ke apni khud ki aukaat girati ho," she said.

"Sanjeeda has played the role of Waheeda in Heeramandi. There's no money in Waheeda's destiny, what would a friendship with Fareedan give you as she herself is a fraud. Being a sister you became friends with enemy, this shows how stoop you can low."