A lot was said and written about Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha not being in favour of Sonakshi Sinha's wedding with Zaheer Iqbal. However, the loving parents quashed all the rumours by standing rock solid behind their daughter throughout the ceremony, enjoying at the reception and even getting emotional during the civil ceremony.

Now, Sonakshi has revealed how she breached the topic of marrying Zaheer Iqbal in front of dad Shatrughan Sinha. The Dahaad actress revealed that since her father appreciates humour, she tried to break it to him in a humorous way. She walked up to Shotgun Sinha and asked if he isn't worried about getting her married.

How Sonakshi broke the news

The veteran actor then said that he keeps asking her mother the same. He even said that he could help her find someone for herself. But Sona said, "Dhoondh liya (I have found)." "Then I told him about Zaheer - that we've been together for so long, he makes me very, very happy and he's my best friend. I had a very lovely chat with my dad. In your head, you make it (the situation) up and make it difficult, but it was actually so easy," she said.

Shatrughan Sinha approved

"And the best thing my dad told me after the conversation was, 'You are grown adults, you love each other, toh miyan biwi raazi toh kya karega kaazi? (when husband and wife are ready even priest can't do anything) Go for it.' It was literally that simple. Once that happened, we knew this was it, we don't need anything else in the world," she further added.