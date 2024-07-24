Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have opened up about their relationship and courtship period a month after their intimate wedding ceremony. Zaheer and Sonakshi got married on June 23 in an intimate civil ceremony in Mumbai. Only a handful of family members and closest friends were invited to be a part of their registered marriage.

Zaheer wanted to elope

The newly weds followed up the ceremony with a big reception where they danced all night and enjoyed their new beginning. In a new interview, Zaheer has thrown some light on their hush-hush wedding ceremony. Iqbal said that he wanted to run away and get married to Sonakshi in some other country. However, he later found out that it wouldn't be valid in India.

"I wanted to elope.... just bounce to the country and go somewhere, get married, and come back; but I got to know that wedding is not valid in India... like you can't go to Las Vegas and get married, it is not allowed," he said in an interview with Galatta Plus.

Sonakshi's idea of a wedding

Sonakshi, on the other hand added that she always wanted an intimate wedding with just the people closest to them. "So that plan was cancelled; and I always wanted a very intimate wedding. And he (Zaheer) is okay as long as his most important people are there, which is our friends and family that were present at the signing," she explained.

Sonakshi, in another interview had said that even after getting married to Zaheer she doesn't feel that anything has changed. She added that for her its like living with her best friend and her own house is just a few kilometers away where she can go the moment she wants.