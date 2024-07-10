Sonakshi Sinha has given us a sneak peek into everything that went behind the scene during on the day of her wedding. Sona and Zaheer have shared several pictures beautifully taking us through everything that transpired that day. The duo got married in a civil ceremony on June 23 and revealed that they had been dating since 2017.

Sonakshi's wallpaper now

Sonakshi showed us what her phone wallpaper is now. The picture has Zaheer and Sonakshi dressed to perfection for their grand wedding reception. "Being filmy and making our own music (since 2017), here in the midst of getting our wedding photos clicked!! Pic 1 is now my wallpaper," she wrote.

The Dabangg actress then shared a picture of Zaheer watching her getting ready for the big day and in the next picture, he is seen whispering something into her ears that makes her burst out laughing. "Hero watching his heroine get ready for her dream role. And since there's too much peace in the process... of course he HAS to disrupt it by saying something silly to make her laugh (SIC)."

SRK's voicenote to the couple

The next picture is the biggest moment of the day for Sonakshi and Zaheer when Shah Rukh Khan sent them a voice note and congratulated on their marriage. "listening to a voice note from his all-time favorite SRK (see pic 1 for reference), sending us both so much love and good wishes for the big day... i think this was the highlight of @iamzahero's day (sic)," the newly wed wrote.

Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha's daughter revealed that she broke down seeing herself in sindoor and added that it was probably the first time that a bride got ready before the groom. "Ever heard of a bride who got ready before her groom? No?? Well, here you go. Bride also cried looking at herself in Sindoor for the first time!!!"

Ever since their marriage, Sona and Iqbal have been painting the town red and we can't stop admiring the two on their adorable love story.