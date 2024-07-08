Sonakshi Sinha is missing her family after her wedding with Zaheer Iqbal. Sona got married to longtime beau Zaheer Iqbal in a civil ceremony on June 23. The duo hosted a grand reception party later at Bastian where they danced all night. The two of them went on a quick honeymoon to Singapore and shared mushy pictures from their quality time together.

Emotional pictures

Now, Sonakshi has shared a picture of mom Poonam Sinha crying at her wedding ceremony. In a series of pictures, Sona also shared a picture of Shatrughan Sinha getting emotional. The Dabangg actress said that the picture represents how her mother had broken down upon realising that Sona wouldn't stay with them any longer.

Sonakshi's post

"At the wedding Maa started crying when it hit her i would be moving out of the house, i told her 'Maa, don't worry... juhu to bandra only 25 mins'," Sona wrote. "Missing them a lil extra today, so I'm telling myself the exact same thing. Hope theres Sunday sindhi curry made at home...See you soon... zoom zoom zoom," she further added.

Sona's reception post

Her post has left many people emotional on social media. Athiya Shetty, Zaheer Iqbal, Sushant Digvikar, Tiger Shroff and many more celebs have dropped heart and emotional emojis on the post. "Whattttt a day!!!! The love, the laughter, the togetherness, the excitement, the warmth, the support from every one of our friends, families and teams... it was like the universe came together for two people in love to give them exactly what they've always hoped, wished and prayed for," Sonakshi had written in her social media post sharing reception pictures.

"If this is not divine intervention... we don't know what is. We are both truly blessed to have each other and so much love protecting us," she further added.