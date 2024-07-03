Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are enjoying their honeymoon at an undisclosed location. The duo has shared several romantic and mushy pictures from their getaway. Sonakshi and Zaheer seem to be making the most of their quality time together after the chaos and chatter around their wedding. The couple took their relationship to the next level by getting married in a civil ceremony on June 23.

All about their honeymoon pics

The first picture from Sonakshi's honeymoon diaries showcases a beautiful view by the pool. In another picture, the duo can be seen sitting by the pool, gazing at the sunset. The third picture has the couple taking a dip with Sona enjoying a drink. The newly wed can be seen getting cosy in their fourth picture inside the swimming pool.

In the fifth picture, Zaheer has shared a husband hack and it is all things relatable. Iqbal revealed that Sona was going to shout at him but he made her laugh instead. In the next picture, the duo can be seen posing for a selfie. The Dabangg actress had been in a relationship with the dapper dude for over seven years before taking the plunge.

Sonakshi - Zaheer's wedding video

From pictures of their functions to their wedding video, everything about the couple's wedding has been different from the rest. The duo's wedding video was all things raw and emotional as they chose to go with the real sentiments of the moment. The Double XL duo had revealed that they didn't want a typical 'wedding video' and wanted to feel the emotions every time they'd watch it.

"Family, friends, love, friendship, laughter, silly comments, kids running around, happy tears, warm hugs, excitement, bloopers, screeches, fun, joy, anticipation, nerves, emotions and above all just pure happiness this was our chaotic little Shaadi ka ghar... and it was PERFECT... it was US," the Double XL star wrote sharing the video.