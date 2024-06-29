After sharing pictures of their registered marriage and reception, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have now shared their wedding video. Just like their previous videos, the duo has kept the comments section disabled for this social media post as well. Sonakshi and Zaheer look madly-in-love in the emotional video that is now doing the rounds on the internet.

Couple shares wedding video

Sonakshi mentioned that unlike other wedding videos, they wanted to keep their registered marriage video without any music or effects to feel the true emotions every time they would watch it. "Family, friends, love, friendship, laughter, silly comments, kids running around, happy tears, warm hugs, excitement, bloopers, screeches, fun, joy, anticipation, nerves, emotions and above all just pure happiness this was our chaotic little Shaadi ka ghar (wedding home) and it was PERFECT it was US," Sona and Zaheer wrote in identical posts.

Why Sonakshi didn't want a typical wedding video

Sonakshi further thanked the people who made the video and mentioned this is exactly how they wanted the video unlike the other "wedding videos". "We didn't want a "wedding video" we wanted the emotions, where every time we watch it, we feel how we felt in that moment... we feel what everyone there was feeling... and we got exactly that! Thank you Samwalzade and Ekta Rekhi... and your entire team... You guys are magic."

At a time when celebs are practicing and churning out choreographed dance steps for their wedding, at a time when special songs are written for celeb wedding; Sona and Zaheer's video is totally different from the rest. Netizens have showered their love on the Double XL duo's wedding video and used words like "raw" and "unfiltered" to describe it.

Sonakshi was every bit of a happy bride who didn't worry about the camera angles and was just soaking herself in the moment. And that hasn't missed the eyes of social media. We wish the duo a very happy married life ahead.