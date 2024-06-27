Sonakshi Sinha made her first public appearance after marriage with Zaheer Iqbal last night. Sonakshi radiated that new bride glow in a ravishing red dress. The gown highlighted her curves and accentuated her beauty. Zaheer too looked relaxed in a white shirt and denims. The duo met some relatives as they stepped into a restaurant.

Many on social media were quick to comment on how beautiful Sona looked in the dress. Many asked her why she couldn't choose something similarly striking for her wedding looks as well. "She should have gotten married in this dress only, looking much better here," wrote a user. "This is better than her wedding dress," another user commented. "She is beautiful in red dress, no doubt. Congratulations, both of them," a comment read.

"New bride but not wearing chooda, mangalsutra, sindoor anything?" asked a user in comment. "She is looking so elegant and beautiful in this," read another comment. "They are not looking like newlyweds," one more of the comments read. Sonakshi Sinha chose to go with three looks for her wedding festivities. The Dabangg actress first wore her mother's vintage saree for the registered marriage.

Sonakshi's wedding looks

Poonam Sinha had worn the saree 44 years back at her own wedding. For the second look, Sonakshi opted for a red brocade silk saree and paired it up with jewelry from Karan Johar's brand. For the third late reception look, the bride wore an anarkali suit by Anita Dongre priced at Rs 2.55 lakh.

Sonakshi's reception post

"Whattttt a day!!!! The love, the laughter, the togetherness, the excitement, the warmth, the support from every one of our friends, families and teams... it was like the universe came together for two people in love to give them exactly what they've always hoped, wished and prayed for," she wrote on social media sharing her reception pictures.

"If this is not divine intervention... we dont know what is. We are both truly blessed to have each other and so much love protecting us," the duo further added.