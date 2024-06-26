Sonakshi Sinha has wowed one and all with her beautiful wedding looks. After wearing her mother's vintage ivory chikankari saree for her registered wedding, Sona wore a traditional brocade silk saree for her reception. However, towards the wee hours of the morning, the Dabangg actress slipped into a beautiful bridal anarkali suit by Anita Dongre.

Sonakshi made heads turn with her vibrant red palazzo and anarkali suit by the ace designer priced at Rs 2.55 lakh. The new bride chose to continue with the same jewelry and hairstyle that she had opted earlier that night. Sonakshi and Zaheer danced all night and cut a beautiful 4-tier wedding cake to mark the celebration of their union.

Comments on Sonakshi's outfit

However, there were many on social media who felt that Sonakshi's dressing wasn't upto the mark. "First white saree and now this terrible dressing sense," wrote a user. "Sonakshi truly has the worst dressing sense," another user commented. "What is she even wearing? Doesn't suit her body type," a comment read. "Guests are better dressed than her," read one more of the comments.

Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding reception was attended by many A – listers. Anil Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Salman Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem, Rekha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kajol and many more celebs attended the lavish bash. Videos and pictures of the wedding reception have taken over social media.

Celebs congratulate the couple

"Congratulations Sona and Zaheer! You two look so full of love and joy!! Big big hug and welcome to the clubbbb. @aslisona @iamzahero (sic)" Alia Bhatt wrote. "Congratulations @aslisona and @iamzahero! May your life together be filled with endless joy and love (sic)," Sidharth Malhotra wrote on social media.

"Congratulations you two! Welcome to the club. Wish you both all the happiness," Parineeti Chopra mentioned. Pulkit Samrat also took to social media to wish the couple and wrote, "Congratulations you two!!!! Wish you guys a lifetime of love, happiness and good health." Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Wishing you both a life full of love and joy."