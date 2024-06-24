Sonakshi Sinha is one happy bride. From dancing till wee hours in the morning at her reception to showering one another with hugs and kisses, Sonakshi and Zaheer seemed madly-in-love. After a registered wedding, the duo hosted a grand wedding reception at Bastian in Mumbai last night. From Salman Khan and Kajol to Anil Kapoor and Rekha, many big names attended the reception.

Along with their wedding and reception videos, one more video has made its way to the internet. The video seems to be from one of Sonakshi and Zaheer's pre-wedding ceremonies. Seated next to Iqbal, the bride-to-be can be seen getting emotional during the ritual. Sona can be seen wiping her happy tears and the emotional moment has struck a chord with many.

Sonakshi's wedding post

Sonakshi and Zaheer took to social media to share their wedding news and pictures. "On this very day, seven years ago (June 23, 2017), in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today, love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment," the couple wrote.

Sonakshi and Zaheer's post

"Where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever," they concluded the post. Contrary to rumours of Sonakshi's family not being ready to accept the inter-faith marriage, both Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha were seen enjoying their daughter's union.

"Just because she is Shatrughan Sinha's daughter, it doesn't mean Sonakshi can't have what she wants in life. I've met them. Zaheer is a good boy. He will keep my daughter happy," Shatrughan Sinha told a website.