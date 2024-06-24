Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are now man and wife. The duo took to social media to share pictures and videos of their wedding ceremony and it is all things love. Twinning in white, both Sonakshi and Zaheer chose to go with shades of white and off-white for the registered wedding. All eyes were on the Dabangg actress and her bridal look, but once the Sinha girl shared her wedding pictures, netizens were a bit disappointed.

Netizens disappointed with wedding look

It seems netizens expected Sonakshi to opt for brighter and vibrant colours for her wedding. "Why is she wearing white? This is not someone's death," wrote a user. "She doesn't even look like a bride," another user commented. "She isn't looking like a bride even a bit," a social media user commented. "Why is she walking so fast and how is she looking like a bride?" another social media user asked.

"Widow like dressing, looking older than zaheer," read a comment. "She is giving aunty vibes," another comment read. "There is no charm in her walk, no glow on face, looking like an aunty," read one more of the comments. However, there were many who praised Sonakshi for keeping it simple and not restricting herself to confine within the norms.

Sonakshi's wedding look

For the registered wedding, Sonakshi wore her mother, Poonam Sinha's vintage saree. The white chikankari saree was worn by her mother 44 years ago. Poonam Sinha, too, had worn it on her wedding day. The ivory chikankari saree had gold motifs and the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actress kept her makeup and jewelry minimal. The bride wore kundan neckpiece that had some pearl detailing. Sonakshi completed the look with hair tied in a bun and white roses adorned on it.