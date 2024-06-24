Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are now married. The duo opted for a civil wedding and followed it up with a grand reception at the Bastian in Mumbai. From Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Salman Khan, Huma Qureshi to Saqib Saleem; Sonakshi's wedding was attended by her lovable squad. Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha were also seen enjoying the wedding festivities.

An emotional video of Sonakshi being escorted to the wedding venue has made its way to the internet. In the video, Sonakshi can be seen walking under the 'phoolon ki chaadar' as Saqib Salim escorts her towards Zaheer Iqbal. While Shatrughan Sinha, Poonam, Huma and more of her friends are seen in the wedding and reception videos, netizens couldn't spot her brothers.

Netizens ask where are her brothers

"Where are her own brothers?" commented a user on the video. "Where are her family members?" asked another user. "She couldn't be of her own family, how will she be loyal to this family now?" a comment read. "She has made her father only go 'khamosh (quiet)," another comment read. "Beautiful but why do most of the Hindu actresses marry muslim guy?" asked one more social media user.

Shatrughan Sinha's response on Sonakshi's wedding

Prior to Sonakshi's wedding, Shatrughan Sinha had shut down all the rumours of trouble brewing in the family with his statement. He had said that love knows no religion and it is a religion in itself. He had also added that just because the Dabangg actress is his daughter doesn't mean she can't marry the love of her life.

"Tell me, whose life is it anyway? It's just the life of my only daughter, Sonakshi, whom I am very proud of and immensely fond of. She calls me the pillar of her strength. I will be there at the wedding, certainly. Why shouldn't I and why won't I?" Shotgun Sinha told a website.