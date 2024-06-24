Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are officially husband and wife, the intimate ceremony was solemnised at Sonakshi's sprawling sea-facing, 26-floor apartment in Bandra West.

The wedding was attended by friends and relatives from both sides, including her parents.

Sonakshi's parents, Poonam and Shatrughan, and her friends Saqib and Huma were also part of the civil ceremony.

Sonakshi wrote, "We are now man and wife"

The newlyweds posted their first pictures as husband and wife hours after the ceremony.

Taking to social media, Zaheer and Sonakshi dropped the first pictures as husband and wife. The couple exuded royalty as they looked truly, madly, deeply in love post-wedding.

Sonakshi and Zaheer in a joint post wrote, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever ❤️ Sonakshi ♾️ Zaheer, 23.06.2024. (sic)"

In the pictures, Sonakshi looked pretty in a white saree. She kept her makeup and jewellery minimal. Zaheer Iqbal wore a white kurta for the occasion. In the first picture, Zaheer can be seen kissing Sonakshi's hand. The second picture shows Sonakshi, her father Shatrughan Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. While Sonakshi can be seen holding her father's arm, Zaheer signs the paper in the picture. In the last frame, the newlyweds can be seen posing for the camera.

Before the wedding, there were rumours that there was a rift between Shatrughan and Sonakshi. However, speaking to Rediff's Subash K. Jha, Shatrughan Sinha cleared the air and said that Zaheer is a good boy and will keep Sonakshi happy.

About the rift between Shatrughan and Sonakshi

Shatrughan said, "No one from my family said anything about a wedding. Some media outlets have been presuming things. Too much attention is being given to a private family matter. Shadiyan sab ke ghar hoti hain. (Weddings happen in every household) Pre-wedding conflicts are also common. We are all okay now. Whatever the stress has been sorted out."

How did the issues resolve?

Shatrughan said, "Koi wand nahin hai. Main koi jaadugar nahin. Yeh sab hota hi hai har shaadi mein (There is no wand, I am not a magician, all this happens every household.)(sic)."

Zaheer is a good boy: Shatrughan Sinha

He added, "Just because she is Shatrughan Sinha's daughter, it doesn't mean Sonakshi can't have what she wants in life. I've met them. Zaheer is a good boy. He will keep my daughter happy."

The wedding reception of Sonakshi and Zaheer is being attended by Sonakshi's BFF Huma Qureshi, her brother Saqib Saleem, Aditi Rao Hydari and her fiance Siddharth, Kajol, Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma

Take a look at the pictures here: